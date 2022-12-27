BBK9 Mid-Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 finale is just around the corner. Only a few days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Rumors are doing the rounds that the makers are planning for mid-week eviction.

According to reports, the show organizers have stopped live feed inside the house. Deepika Das, Roopesh Shetty, Roopesh Rajanna, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga and Aryavardhan are in the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

Divya Uruduga and Arya Vardhan are in the danger zone with the least votes. It will be interesting to watch out who will be getting evicted during the round of mid-week of elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss Kannada updates.

