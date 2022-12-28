BBK9 Final Week Voting Results

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale is to be held on December 30 and 31 of this month. For those who are unversed, Arunvardhan was recently eliminated from the show.

After Arun's elimination, there are five contestants in BBK9. The list is here: Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna and Deepika Das are the five finalists of the show.

Only two contestants will have a chance to be the winner and runner-up of the show. According to reports, Rakesh, Roopesh, Divya Uruduga are in a safe zone in the final week.

Rupesh Rajanna and Deepika Das are in the next line to face the eviction. Yes, they are in the danger zone. Rupesh and Deepika Das could get eliminated during the finale episode of BBK9. Let's wait and watch who would be the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.