BBK9 Final Episode on This Date

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has been entertaining the viewers, thanks to the host Sudeep and the contestants in the house. Last night, Anupama Gowda was eliminated from the house.

She failed to garner the votes from the show buffs. The ninth edition of Bigg Boss Kannada is in its 13th week, it has reached its finale week.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale will be held in two days i.e December 31 of this year and the other finale episode is going to be held on January 1, 2023.

It will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.