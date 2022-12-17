BBK9: DU or Anupama, Which Contestant Will Get Eliminated Today?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is inching towards 12th-week elimination in the house.

For those who are unversed, Anupama, Arun, Aryavardhan, Deepika, Divya and Rupesh R have been nominated for eviction this week.

Divya Uruduga and Anupama are in the danger zone, one among these two would face an axe this weekend.

There is a chance for Kichcha Sudeep to show an exit door to Anupama.

Divya Uruduga is a strong contestant and she won't get eliminated anytime soon as she is the favorite contestant of the show organizers.

For this week, Aryavardhan Guruji was chosen as the worst performer while housemates voted Roopesh shetty as the best performer.