BBK9: Divya Uruduga To Leave House Soon: Deets Inside

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows on the screen. The show is about to end in a couple of days from now.

All Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are going to miss the show from next week onwards. If there is one contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 who has been making the news for a long time. She is none other than Divya Uruduga and she is the most loved contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Looks like Divya Uruduga might leave the house soon.

Divya Uruduga's friend Aravind KP is visiting the Bigg Boss house to cheer up the finalists of BBK9. Aravind KP entering the Bigg Boss house episode will be aired tonight.

After Aravind's exit, there is a chance for Divya Uruduga to leave the house during the final round of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. We are not so sure about Divya Uruduga's exit from the Bigg Boss house. Let's wait and see.