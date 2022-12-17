BBK9: Divya Uruduga Can't Escape Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Divya Uruduga is one of the most loved contestants in the house. Not to mention, she is the favorite contestant of the host Kichcha Sudeep and the show makers. For the past few weeks, we are hearing that Divya Uruduga would get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

But, she wasn't get eliminated from the show, whose makers have saved her from eviction. Looks like Divya Uruduga may not escape this week's elimination, she is said to be in the least position with a low percentage of votes in unofficial polls.

Divya Uruduga might surely get evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 this weekend. Will Divya Uruduga surely gets eliminated or not from the show is yet to be seen.