BBK8: This Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestant is Most Nominated For Elimination In First Week

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has begun and while contestants were thrilled about getting an opportunity to be a part of the house, they got a shocker on the very second day when the Bigg Boss asked them to nominate two contestants each for eviction in the first week.

Several names were nominated by the Kannada Bigg Boss contestants. And guess which name was the common one to be among the nominations? Let me give you a clue. He's a senior actor. Yes, none other than Shankar Ashwath. If you look at the choice of contestants, they are diverse and drawn from several fields. However, it cannot be denied that Shankar Ashwath is the senior-most member in the house. Perhaps, the contestants feel intimidated by his presence and want Shankar Ashwath to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Shankar Ashwath was the most nominated contestant on the Bigg Boss Kannada house for the first-week eviction followed by Nidhi Subbaiah, Pavagada Manju, Prashanth Sambargi and Dhanushree, the tik tok star.

Even as the first week is progressing smoothly, Bigg boss Kannada viewers can't wait to watch the weekend episode of BBK8 in which one contestant will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in the first week. Meanwhile, Shamanth Bro Gowda won the captaincy crown by successfully finishing the task assigned to him.

Shamanth Bro Gowda was also given the power to save a nominated contestant as a captain and guess who he saved? Shankar Ashwath!

Now, that leaves us with five nominated contestants — Nirmala, Dhanushree, Nidhi Subbaiah, Pavagada Manju and Prashanth Sambargi. Nirmala was directly nominated as she lost the assigned task. Now, it remains to be seen who among these contestants will be eliminated from the Kannada Bigg Boss house in the first week.

Stay tuned for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 updates.