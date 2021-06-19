BBK8SecondInnings: Five Finalists To Fight For Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Title

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is going to start soon... The makers of the most controversial reality show are planning to resume the show by the end of June. We all know that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was suspended due to strict lockdown in Karnataka.

Aravind KP, Shubha Poonja, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya U, Manju P, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda,Nidhi, Divya Suresh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, and Shamanth Bro Gowda will be entering the house as contestants.

According to the reports, all the contestants are staying in a hotel and are under strict quarantine. Before stepping into the house, they will undergo RT PCR test as well. Kiccha Sudeep is going to host the show. Now, the news is that some of the netizens are predicting these contestants as the top five finalists of the season. Here is the list, just give a look at it - Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Shamanth, Manju Pavgada, Vaishnavi Gowda

Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen, because it is Bigg Boss anything may happen.

