BBK8:Chakravarthy Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada, Here’s The Twist To His Eviction

Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is receiving a lot of flak from netizens on social media. The Saturday episode went pretty well and Chakravarthy Chandrachud emerged as the new captain of this week. Unfortunately, he has been nominated for this week's eviction. Ever since the state government imposed a lockdown in Karnataka, reports are doing the rounds that there will be no elimination. Looks like all the rumours are going to be true.

A section of the audience is demanding that Bigg Boss evict Prashanth, Chakravarthy or Priyanka from the house. There is high possibility of there being a fake elimination. If makers have indeed planned a fake elimination, then Chakravarthy would get eliminated and he is likely to be sent to the secret room so as to create some suspense in the house as well as to change the equation in the house.

Reports are doing the rounds that there will be fake elimination in the episode tonight as Sudeep will not be returning to the show at least till the end of lockdown. The makers are likely to do double elimination next week. We have to wait and watch whether speculations over Chakravarthy's fake elimination will come true. Will Chandrachud really get eliminated is yet to be seen.