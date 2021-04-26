BBK8: Yash Fans Fight Over Popularity Comparision With Aravind KP

Do you know Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Aravind KP? Those who regularly watch Bigg Boss, will definitely say a big ‘Yes’. He has been trending on all social media platforms. Several fan pages have been created in his name on Facebook and Instagram.

Aravind fans often make sure he is in the news and he is trending for one reason or the other. Aravind is one of the promising contestants in the house. He has a certain closeness to Divya Uruduga who’s also one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

They both have a special connection and a few viewers have even declared them as the lovely pair of the season. The latest news we hear is that Aravind fans are fighting over his popularity on social media.

Recently, Aravind fans said that the new Bigg Boss sensation was more popular than host Sudeep. Now, they are arguing that Aravind is more popular than Kannada Rocking Star Yash l, who rose to fame with the movie KGF: Chapter -1. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and turned out to be a big profitable venture at the box office.

Yash fans who heard about the news can't stop laughing. They have started praising their own icon. Some of them are even saying that there’s no match to Yash’s stardom and the two cannot be compared. Yash is a big star pan India after KGF while Aravind is known only to Kannada audiences that too through the show Kannada Bigg Boss. They are urging arvind fans not to compare Aravind with actor Yash.

What do you think dear viewers? Can a bigg boss sensation be compared to Yash, an established star? Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.