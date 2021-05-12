BBK8 Winner Aravind KP Lifting Trophy Pictures Viral

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss is trending on all social media platforms. All show lovers are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the final episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. If everything went as planned, then, we would witness another round of elimination this weekend. But, things and plans got changed owing to the pandemic conditions in the state.

No doubt, Bigg Boss is famous for its controversies. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is ruling the TRP charts, thanks to the contestants as they have successfully managed to entertain the viewers ever since it went on air. Only a few hours are left for Kannada Bigg Boss season -8 to get close as well as to witness the last episode of the current season.

Show organizers haven’t made any official announcement, whether they will be announcing the winner or not. So far, they haven’t opened any voting lines to declare the winner of the current. There’s a possibility for the show to get close without any winner. For those who joined new to the story, Aravind KP has gained a massive fan following outside the Bigg Boss house.

He is one of the most talked about contestant in social media ever since he entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house. Aravind KP fans upset and disappointed that they can’t see their demi-god as a winner of Bigg Boss Kannada.

One unseen picture shared by Bigg Boss Kannada 8 fans has gone viral on all social media platforms. Aravind KP can be seen flashing a big smile with the winner’s trophy, Sudeep’s lifting his hand goes viral. Shamanth Gowda seems to be runner-up in viral picture. However, it looks like a fan-made poster and it’s crystal clear that it was edited by die-hard fans of Aravind KP.