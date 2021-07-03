BBK8: Will Sudeep Surprise Vaishnavi Gowda This Weekend?

There’s no denying the fact that Kannada Bigg Boss 8 is one of the most talked about reality shows in recent times. Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Prashanth, Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda are the popular contestants in the house. Sandalwood actor turned BBK host Kichcha Sudeep is shooting for the weekend episode which will be aired tonight at the Bigg Boss sets in Bidadi on Mysore Road. In Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe, Sudeep is all set to share his views on the performance of each contestant in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Gowda's fans are asking Sudeep to throw the contestant a surprise as the latter's mother is celebrating her birthday without her daughter. Both the mother and daughter would be missing the celebrations. Vaishnavi fans are asking Sudeep and Colors Kannada to arrange a virtual call between Vaishnavi and her mother. Will Sudeep be able to surprise Vaishnavi Gowda in tonight's episode is yet to be watched.

