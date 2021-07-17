BBK8: Will Sudeep Lash Out At Chakravarthy Chandrachud Over Divya Uruduga?

All the Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are happy again. Yes, another weekend and it's time for Sudeep to return to the Bigg Boss house. We don't know whether Chakravarthy Chandrachud's the favorite person of Sudeep or not. But, Divya Uruduga has definitely won the host's heart with her performance in the game. Remember, Sudeeo was seen dancing with her in the pilot episode of the second innings?

It is known that Divya Uruduga hurt her little finger during a task. BBK viewers say the show makers have edited out the full video of how Divya got injured in the task.

Netizens are saying that Chakravarthy is entirely responsible for Divya Uruduga getting hurt in the task. Though it happened during the task, it was purely because of Chakravarthy grabbing Divya Uruduga that led to her injury, it is learnt.

As per Bigg Boss rules, nobody is allowed to grab anything from anybody. Chakravarthy has flouted the rules and gone against protocols. In the process, CC has also hurt Divya Uruduga's hand. Divya fans claim that the injury was no accident and Chakravarthy did it on purpose.

Divya Uruduga's fans are now seeking justice for their idol for hurting her intentionally. It remains to be seen whether Sudeep will reprimand Chakravarthy Chandrachud in tonight's episode over this.