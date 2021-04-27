BBK8: Will Sudeep Follow Mohan Lal's Footprints?

Malayalam actor Mohan Lal and Kannada actor Sudeep are the most popular stars in India. They enjoy a huge fan base out of the country as well. They have been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss in Malayalam and Kannada. They are one of the biggest reasons for the show to get good TRPs rating.

If you didn’t know this, currently, Mohan Lal’s Malayalam Bigg Boss Season 3 is being aired while Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is also being telecast.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government imposed a lockdown of 14 days keeping in view the worsening COVID situation in the state. They have strictly imposed the lockdown and it could be tough for Colors Kannada or Sudeep to meet the contestants in the house. If they want to continue the show, Sudeep and makers may have to take special permission from the government. We already know that the shooting of TV serials and movies have come to a standstill following a rise in the number of COVID cases.

People are betting big-time wondering if Colors Kannada will run the show despite the lockdown or not. Will Sudeep ask the makers to wind up the show like Mohan Lal did in the second season of Malayalam Bigg Boss last year following lockdown and a spike in COVID. Will Sudeep follow the footprints of Mohan Lal is yet to be seen.

Stay tuned to know Colors Kannada's decision on running the current season of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.