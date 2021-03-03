Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has begun and even though the initial days are generally bland as a warm-up to contestants in the house as well as the audience, one can expect a lot of love, hate, fights, controversies and even relationships in the house. Those elements are what brings TRPs to the show, remember?

It's been just two days since the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 and a contestant is said to have fallen in love. Shamanth Bro Gowda or Baahuroop fame has been selected as the Bigg Boss house captain. Shamanth completed the task and won the captaincy task.

Shamanth was seen confessing about his love to Geetha Bhatt and Nirmala in the Bigg Boss house. Now, if you are wondering who is he in love with. Well, the most eligible spinsters in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 are Dhanushree, Geetha Bhatt, Vaishnavi, Divya Uruduga and Divya Suresh. So, we hear that Shamanth has fallen with one of these women inside the Bigg Boss house. When Nirmala asked Shamanth if it was Divya Uruduga, Shamanth asked to keep guessing till tomorrow.

One thing is for certain that Shamanth Bro Gowda has fallen hopelessly in love. However, we are sure if this is a two-way feeling.

In the previous seasons Chandan had fallen in love with Shruti Prakash. Now, we are not sure if Shamanth is indeed in love or this s just a publicity gimmick to get some footage. But the way Shamanth Bro Gowda begun his love confession on the very second day goes on to show that it's just a trick to grab audience attention and be in the new, feel netizens.

Now, if Shamanth Bro Gowda has genuine feelings towards a female contestant then it remains to be seen if his one-sided love will succeed in the Bigg Boss house.

Stay tuned to sakshipost for all the updates about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.