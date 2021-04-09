BBK8: Will Priyanka-Divya Friendship Dominate Sambargi-Chandrachud Bromance?

There is no doubt that Kannada small screen viewers are having a gala time watching Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The show makers are on a mission to surprise the audience by bringing in some new contestant in the form of wild card entries. In the last episode of BBK8, the Bigg Boss house welcomed two wild card entrants—Priyanka Thimmesh and Vyjayanthi Adiga.

Netizens fell in love with Priyanka and they have been calling her cute and pretty. Priyanka said her favorite contestants are Divya U and Rajeev while confirming that she knows Rajeev even before entering the BB house. Netizens are excited with the entry of new contestants and can't wait to see the friendship between Divya U and Priyanka. Priyanka also mentioned that she does not like Prashanth Sambargi and Chandrachud.

There seems to be new friendship happening between Divya Uruduga and nee entrant Priyanka. If this happens, it remains to be seen if the duo can dominate Chandrachud-Sambargi duo who have been branded gossip mongers inside the house.

In today's promo, Bigg Boss has entrusted Priyanka and Vyjayanthi the task of expressing their opinion on each contestant. Let's wait and watch to see whether the equations in the glass house will change with the entry of these new wild card contestants.