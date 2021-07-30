BBK8: Will Prashanth Sambargi Beat Aravind KP?

Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up to announce the winner of Colors Kannada's hugely popular reality show—Bigg Boss. The show is in its eighth season. The grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 is likely to be held on August 8, 2021. There is no official confirmation from the show runners on this yet. It is public knowledged that a majority of BBK viewers are rooting for Aravind KP. A section of the audience are even guessing he would emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Looks like Aravind KP might not win the Bigg Boss because Manju Pavagada and Prashanth are giving stiff competition to him. Do you know who's the best performer of this week?

Reports are doing the rounds that Prashath Sambargi has won the best performer of the week award. There's no denying that Prashanth Sambargi is utilizing the second innings very well by threading cautiously. When he entered the house, people wrote him off saying he would be eliminated soon. In fact, in the first innings, BBK viewers even demanded that Colors Kannada eliminate him for his behaviour in the house. However, the channel saved him for TRP ratings, to put it in the words of BBK viewers.

However, in the second innings, Prashanth Sambargi made a good comeback. He mended his ways and overcame his drawbacks to a large extent and is trying hard to reach the finals.

Buzz has it that will Prashanth Sambargi has all the qualities to beat Aravind KP and emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. However, one cannot dispute the fact that Aravind KP enjoys a bigger fan following than Prashanth Sambargi. Aravind is likely to garner the highest votes than anyone in the house, going by his huge fan base. One should not forget that Aravind had a sizeable following even before he came to the Bigg Boss house, thanks to his passion for motor sport.

A section of the audience say that there's no way for Prashanth to overtake Aravind KP. So, readers, tell us. Who will you vote for? Will it be Prashanth or Aravind? Share your answers with us in the comments.