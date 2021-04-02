BBK8: Will Kichcha Sudeep Talk About Contestants' Behaviour, Ask Viewers

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is taking new turn every day. As a result, host Kichcha Sudeep's TV reality show Bigg Boss is ruling the TRP charts. On the other hand, contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience with their performance inside the house. BBK8 contestants are going all out to keep show buffs glued to their seats. There are nasty fights, emotional outbursts and more happening inside the Bigg Boss house.

Prasanth Sambargi and Divya U's hidden video went viral and netizens fired Colors Kannada for not telecasting the clip. Later, Prashanth Sambargi got into a fight with Aravind KP asking him not to be overprotective about Divya U. Keeping all these aside, netizens are saying that everyone is speaking about the issue that happened between Prashanth and Divya U but no one was pointing out when Divya U was mishandling Raghu.

Everyone is speaking about the issue that is happening between PS and DU. Nobody spoke when DU did this to Raghu. What hypocrisy is this then? #BBK8 #BiggBossKannada8 #BiggBossKannada pic.twitter.com/Bf7bEc4eTE — VenkatSrini (@VenkatSrini7) April 2, 2021

BBK8 fans are asking why Prashanth S is being pointed out when someone else also sat on Divya U. Fans are expecting that Sudeep will speak out on this during the weekend episode Varada Kathe Kichchana Jothe on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada House saw a wildcard entry on Thursday. Former journalist turned filmmaker Chakravarthy Chandrachud, who was also married to Kannada actress Shruthi who happens to be one of the winners of Bigg Boss Kannada. There is a lot of commotion in the house after his entry.