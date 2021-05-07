BBK8: Will Kichcha Sudeep Host This Weekend Episode?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is once again dominating the TRP charts. For the last two weeks, the show faced backlash from the audience for not planning a special episode with a guest host in the absence of Kichcha Sudeep. They also criticised Colors Kannada for boring the viewers and contestants with tasks.

BBK viewers are eager to see Kichcha Sudeep back on the BBK Stage. Earlier, Kichcha Sudeep was ready to host the weekend episode but due to lockdown in the State Colors Kannada cancelled the episodes with Sudeep.

Colors Kannada and Kichcha Sudeeps' confirmation on the weekend episode have now piqued the interest of BBK viewers. Viewers are demanding some entertainment with Kichcha Sudeep for this weekend. They suggest Colors Kannada to ask Sudeep to host the show via online. According to some sources, Kichcha Sudeep might not be hosting the show this weekend too due to the lockdown in the State. Some are guessing that the show may be hosted by Kanmani again.