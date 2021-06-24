BBK8: Will Divya-Aravind Bond Get Stronger in Bigg Boss Second Innings?

Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season. Before the show, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are known to a limited audience. Most of them aren't aware of them. They came as normal contestants to play the game, now, they have become the favourite contestants and pair to countless of the audience.

If you may be recalled, before the show got cancelled, Divya Uruduga left the house, as he was suffering with some infection. Later, they have canceled the show. Probably, Aravind KP and Divya may or may have met each other, when the show got a small break. When Divya left for the treatment, Aravind was all alone in the house. Divya Uruduga saw the real Aravind KP during her absence.

Now, they both knew that they care and love for each other. After witnessing the genuine care by Aravind to Divya Uruduga, when she wasn't in the house. Now, they are back to the show together.

Reports are doing the rounds that Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP might get stronger in Bigg Boss second innings. Definitely, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga will be in the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada. It is worth mentioning here that Aravind and Divya are not nominated for this week eviction. They are safe for this week, even if they are in elimination, their fans are there for them to save them.