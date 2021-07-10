BBK8: Will Chandrachud and Prashanth Get Reality Check?

It's Saturday, which means another episode of Weekend with Sudeep, Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe. In this week on the show, BBK viewers witnessed high drama in the house and ugly fights between the contestants during the tasks.

The contestants in the house gave their best to win the captaincy task. Meanwhile, many fevicol jodis in the house broke, except Aravind KP and Divya U. As you all know, Prashanth S and Chandrachud often lose their cool over trivial reasons. And they repeated the same mistake again and even got into an argument with each other.

Netizens are fed up with Chandrachud and Prashanth S' controversial fights this week. They are asking Kichcha Sudeep to Lecture Chandrachud and Prashanth S so that they will maintain the decorum in the house. A section of the viewers have even asked Colors Kannada to eliminate Chandrachud this week. Sudeep has maintained silence for two weeks over Chandrachud's behaviour in the glass house, but now it seems that Sudeep is ready to deal with Chandrachud. What do you think will Kichcha Sudeep do with Prashanth S and Chandrachud?