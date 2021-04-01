BBK8: Will Bigg Boss Show Red Flag To Prashanth Sambargi And Evict Him From House?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has completed four successful weeks and so far four female contestants have been evicted from the house.The show is in its fifth week and this time too, instead of asking evicted contestant Chandrakala Mohan to nominate contestants for elimination, Bigg Boss directly nominated the contestants for eviction.

If you are wondering who will get eliminated from the Kannada Bigg Boss house this weekend, the buzz is strong that two contestants will get eliminated. As per the buzz, activist Prashanth Sambargi has come in for a lot of criticism in the recent days for his physical proximity with fellow contestants and being trolled on social media too is in the eye of storm. We hear that Bigg Boss may show the exit to Prashanth Sambargi or red flag him for his behaviour in the house.

It may be recalled that Bigg Boss had issued repeated warnings to contestants saying one cannot get physical with housemates. However, the a recen video which has been edited out by the Bigg Boss show runners but has leaked to the social media shows Prashanth Sambargi lifting Divya which has not gone down well with the viewers. They are fuming at the Bigg Boss show makers questioning them on how they could allow such things to happen inside the house.

Meanwhile, Shankar Ashwath too was one of the contestants to have garnered least number of votes last week along with Chandrakala Mohan. So speculation is rife that he could also be evicted from the show this weekend in Super Sunday with Sudeep. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Bigg Boss house.