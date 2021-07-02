BBK8: Wild Card Or Guest Entry This Weekend?

There’s no denying the fact that Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. Rumors are rife that show makers are planning to bring in a popular celebrity either as a wild card entrant or a guest this weekend.

If reports are to be believed, Rajeev Hanu who was eliminated before the show got suspended due to the pandemic is likely to make a re-entry into the house on popular demand.

Post-Rajeevi's elimination, Rajeev fans have repeatedly been requesting Colors Kannada and Sudeep to bring him back to the house, but they never heard their pleas.

However, now it is being speculated that Rajeev Hanu might re-enter the BBK house as wild card entry for two to three days. The show makers are also said to be planning on bringing in a new guest this week, as they are planning double elimination. Sudeep and another guest will eliminate two contestants for a change to attract the viewers.

So far, we haven’t heard the name of the guest yet, but Rajeev Hanu’s wild card entry has become talk of the town. If Rajeev Hanu really makes a comeback to the house, equations in the house would definitely change and his fans will be over the moon with his re-entry. Before jumping to any conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation regarding the same from the show makers' end.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.