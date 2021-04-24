BBK8: Wild Card Entry or Guest Host This Weekend in Bigg Boss Kannada?

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is in its ninth week and the competition between the contestants in the house is at its peak, like never before.

Till now, six contestants have been eliminated from the glass house and one wild card entry, Vyjayanthi Adiga, has walked out of the show. Rajeev, Manju, Divya S, Vaishnavi, and Prashanth Sambargi have been nominated for ninth week eviction in the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

As we know, Kichcha Sudeep has announced on Twitter that he will not be able to host this weekend episode citing he needs to rest a bit more. This is the second weekend that BBK viewers will miss Sudeep on stage. Last weekend, the show makers ran the weekend episodes without a guest host but this weekend netizens are expecting something special from the show runners, Colors Kannada. As Colors Kannada has not released the promo of today's episode yet, we can infer that the channel is planning to rope in a guest host or perhaps bring in a Wild Card entry to woo the bored viewers.

What strategy do you think the show runners will come up with to keep Bigg Boss viewers hooked to the show and retain weekend TRPs? We will soon know.