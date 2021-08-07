BBK8: Why Divya Uruduga More Deserving Than Aravind KP to Be Bigg Boss Winner

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP are famous for their chemistry. They have won the hearts of BBK viewers and have managed to woo viewers to watch the show because of their relationship.

Now, both these contestants are among the top 5 finalists.

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants are gearing up for the grand finale which will start airing at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. The two-day event will be a grand affair with dance, songs, and some masti. All the evicted contestants will be seen having some fun on the sets of the final episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

We reckon the shooting is already done and BBK viewers can't wait to see what arrangements have been done for the big day. Kichcha Sudeep is already in the Bigg Boss house sets at Innovative Film City in Bidadi.

Now, all the remaining contestants in the house, we mean the finalists namely, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagda, Arvind KP, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi are strong contestants.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Grand finale will have a lot of suspense given that all the contestants are strong and are vying to clinch the trophy. However, the focus right now is on Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. We all know that Aravind KP was famous even before he entered the show. He also got a lot of mileage on the show as a motorsport enthusiast. But what made him more famous was his relationship with Divya Uruduga.

Divya Uruduga has managed to woo the audience with her performance. She was not only active in all the tasks, she even overcame all her hurdles and moved on without looking back once. So we think it's only fair that Divya Uruduga deserves to win the Bigg Boss Kannada title more than Aravind KP.

What do you think, readers? Let us know in your comments section.