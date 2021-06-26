BBK8: Why Colors Kannada Is Not Giving Footage To Aravind KP And Divya Uruduga

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada second innings has managed to keep the viewers engaged with its entertaining episodes. BBK viewers are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode to know which contestant will get eliminated from the show. Six housemates including Divya Suresh, Raghu, Manju, Chakravarthy, Prashanth, Nidhi and Priyanka have been nominated this week for eviction.

In a recent episode, the show runners (Colors Kannada) was seen giving more screen space to Vaishnavi and Manju. Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are upset with Colors Kannada projecting the house as if it is left with only two contestants.

Vaishnavi and Manju seem to have become the latest pair keeping the entertainment level at its peak. The two have set new sibling goals after Vaishnavi tied rakhi to Manju. Fans of the duo are thrilled and have been sharing the promo featuring the scene widely on social media.

On the other hand, show enthusiasts feel that the show makers telecasting the routine Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga scenes might not get impressive TRP ratings, a reason why they have changed the format to attract viewers. If you remember the first part of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 focussed on Divya and Aravind as their fan following had hit a peak on social media and there was a lot of talk surrounding the couple.

However this time around, the focus seems to have shifted to Vaish and Manju as the scene between the two received a lot of love from the audience.

Araviya fans say that if the makers continue to give a majority of screen space to Vaishnavi and Manju, then, there's a chance of Bigg Boss second innings ending up as a huge flop. Netizens argue that Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 became hugely popular because of Aravind and Divya Uruduga's chemistry. So ignoring them in the second innings may backfire. Let's wait to see what Colors Kannada is planning.