BBK8: Whoever Messes With Aravind KP Will Be The Next Target Of Colors Kannada, Bigg Boss Viewers

Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep has become talk of the town. Last night, Sudeep showed the exit to Nidhi Subbaiah. Yes, she was the first contestant to get evicted from the house in the second innings.

Kannada Bigg Boss viewers must know about that Nidhi Subbaiah and Aravind KP had a bitter fight over a task. Aravind fans demanded the makers that Nidhi Subbaiah should tender her apology. Aravind fans trolled her badly on social media.

Bigg Boss viewers thought Priyanka Thimmesh could get eliminated, but makers shocked everyone by eliminating Nidhi. The strong reason behind her eviction seems to be her fight with Aravind KP.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers might have stopped voting for her after her fight with the most popular contestant Aravind KP. Nidhi’s eviction is somehow related to Aravind KP’s fight, it is being said. Netizens are demanding answers from Colors Kannada asking them if they would evict every contestant who gets into the bad books of Aravind.

They are asking if contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house should not yell at Aravind because he seems to have come from another world. They are also questioning the show runners as to why they you giving special treatment to Aravind. BBK viewers demand to know what kind of message the makers are sending out to people by evicting Nidhi. We are sure the show makers know the real reason for Nidhi’s eviction.

