BBK8: Who Will Win The Horn Task in Today's Kannada Bigg Boss Episode?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants have managed to grab the audience attention by entertaining them with special tasks. Colors Kannada is getting good TRP ratings for the reality show, it is learnt.

BBK8 viewers are hooked to their TV sets to know who will be next week's captain of the house. In the previous report on the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 captaincy task, we had told you that Rajeev is the first contender for the captaincy post. And the current captain of the week Aravind KP can also participate in the captaincy task.

According to Voot live viewers, the task is going to be one to one and only four contestants will be playing the task. The competition seems to have been between Rajeev Vs Chandrachud in which Rajeev is said to have won against Chandrachud.

As per the buzz on social media, the second contender is Prashanth Sambargi. Meanwhile, Competition will also be between Divya Suresh and Manju and Shamanth Vs Raghu.

Netizens are guessing that Divya Suresh may win against Manju and Shamanth may defeat Raghu. And some say Rajeev may rule the glass house next week.

Let us wait and watch who will be the next captain of the Bigg Boss House. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.