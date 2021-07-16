BBK8: Who Among These Contestants Will Get Evicted This Week?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings is ruling the TRP charts on the small screen. The contestants in the house are entertaining the viewers and grabbing their attention with their nasty fights and dramas. In yesterday's episode, Vaishnavi, Priyanka T, Prashanth S, and Shubha were nominated for this week's eviction. However, according to the analysis of BBK viewers, there is a chance of Colors Kannada not saving Priyanka Thimmesh from elimination. Because Vaishnavi and Shubha will get a good number of votes. When it comes to Prashanth S or Priyanka T, for sure, Colors Kannada will save Prashanth S for TRP rating.

Earlier, Nidhi and Raghu were evicted from the house instead of Priyanka T. The reason why Colors Kannada saved Priyanka T was because it got a good TRP rating for the Priyanka T and Chandrachud fights. But this week, Priyanka lagged in the tasks and there was no entertainment from her side. This week she was just loitering around and did not participate in the task actively. Anyway, let us wait and watch what the BBK makers have in store for the viewers.

My dear readers, who according to you should be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house?