BBK8: What's Common To Aravind KP And Manju?

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most popular reality show in Karnataka state. Unfortunately, show organizers are cancelling the show, as they have got permission from higher officials to end the show, owing to the second wave of coronavirus and the lockdown in Karnataka.

The popular contestants of the current season are Aravind KP and Manju. They both had a chance to be declared as winner and runner-up of the season if things went as planned. However, they couldn’t win the show, as it is ending by tomorrow. Netizens say on social media that Manju and Aravind seem to be the weakest contestant in the house. Yes! What you read is right.

However, this is not in terms of physical tasks or anything else, Manju became weak in Divya Suresh's presence, while Aravind KP became weak in Divya Uruduga's absence. The most common factor between Aravind KP and Manju seems to be their weakness in other people's presence or absence.

Talking about tonight’s episode, show organizers have planned a special episode for them as it would be the last episode of the current season. Rumours are doing the rounds that top anchor Anushree would come as a guest for the final episode of the show.