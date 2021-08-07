BBK8: What Divya Uruduga Accept, Cash Prize Or Trophy?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestant Divya Uruduga is making loud noises on social media. If there is one contestant who has stayed strong from day one of the season, it is none other than Divya Uruduga. Despite getting hurt during tasks and also battling illness, Divya Uruduga remained unfazed. She never let that bother her. In fact, she went all out to perform in all the tasks assigned by the Bigg Boss.

She is the only contestant in the top five who became captain of the Bigg Boss house not once, but twice. BBK Host Kichcha Sudeep has officially announced via Twitter that Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale will be held today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow is going to be a big day for Kannada Bigg Boss viewers as also the contestants. The day is extra special especially for Arivya fans. They are hoping that Aravind or Divya Uruduga will clinch the winner's title of the show. If reports are to be believed, Divya Uruduga seems to be in the second position in the finale week of voting.

The latest question doing the rounds is what would Divya Uruduga opt for in the grand finale. She is likely to end as a runner-up or first runner-up. A section of the audience are asking on social media, what Divya Uruduga is going to accept—whether a briefcase with money or runner up tag in tomorrow's final round. Any guesses? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.