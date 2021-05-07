BBK8: What Did Bigg Boss Tell Aravind Inside Confession Room?

Who is the most popular contestant from Kannada Bigg Boss on social media? We all know the answer and he is none other than Aravind KP who is ruling the hearts of the audiences. The name Aravind is always trending on social media platform for one reason or the other. Be it for his clash with other housemates or performing well in a task, Aravind always makes news.

The contestant also has a huge fan following who have informed a group called Arivya (Arvind's buddy Divya in the house) who are giving the contestants and the show maximum publicity.

It is known that the Bigg Boss summoned Aravind KP to the confession room to console him after he was upset over Divya Uruduga's absence due to illness. The show makers also asked the housemates to shift all her luggage to the storeroom.

Aravind thought Divya U will be leaving the house and he was seen crying for her in the house. There’s no official update about Divya Uruduga’s health status from Colors Kannada yet. But, Bigg Boss called Aravind to the confession room and he told him something.

It is being said that Bigg Boss would have told Aravind that Divya Uruduga would be back in the show in no time. The Bigg Boss may have advised him to concentrate on the game.

We are sure that Bigg Boss explained the real cause of Divya Uruduga not being on the show to Aravind in the confession room. Aravind's facial expression had totally changed after he met Bigg Boss in the confession room. He appeared to have come to terms with the reality. But as per our analysis, we think that there's a possibility of Divya Uruduga coming back to the house sometime next week. We are sure that Bigg Boss assured as much to Aravind. We have to wait and watch, when Divya Uruduga will make a comeback to the show.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.