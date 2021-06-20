BBK8: #WewantRajeevback Trending On Instagram

Rajeev, a Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestant, has been trending on Instagram with the hashtag "#WewantRajeevback". Rajeev was one of the most popular and strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house.

When Rajeev was evicted from the BBK8 house, BBK viewers and Rajeev's fans chastised Colors Kannada over what they termed unfair eliminations. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Rajeev has gained a huge following on social media platforms.

After announcing the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Rajeev fans on Instagram are trending #WewantkingRajeevback. This hashtag is trending since the makers confirmed that they are resuming the show, which was suspended midway due to a high spike in COVID cases across the state. Earlier in the first innings, after Rajeev's eviction, fans of Rajeev trolled Colors Kannada demanding Rajeev's re-entry. Rajeev has won the hearts of millions of BBK viewers. After his eviction, Rajeev did not make any public appearance. However, in one of the interviews he did, Rajeev said he always thought he could make it to the final 5. Rajeev was considered one of the top contenders to win the BBK8 trophy.

Will Colors Kannada give in to the demand of netizens? Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.