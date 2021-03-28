BBK8 Week 4 Elimination: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is progressing smoothly ever since the first episode was aired. The popular Kannada TV reality show is being hosted by Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep. BBK8 voting for fourth week eviction begun last week and Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are waiting with bated breath to find out who among the nominated contestants will get eliminated this week.

Last week, Bigg Boss directly nominated 13 Bigg Boss contestants for elimination leaving no scope for contestants to make their choice. However, the only contestant who got immunity was Arvind who was made the captain of the house.

Now, as per buzz there are two names doing the rounds for eviction owing to their low votes. One is senior Kannada actor Shankar Ashwath and another being Chandrakala. But we will know for sure who among these will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house only by evening when host Kichcha Sudeep makes an appearance again in the Sunday episode. For now, let's have a look at BBK8 voting trends and see which contestant has gained votes and how many.

Here's a list of BBK8 Contestants in Safe Zone in Week 4

Manju Pavagada

Divya Uruduga

Shubha

Nidhi

Vaishnavi

Raghu

Rajeev

Divya Suresh

Here are BBK8 Contestants with least number of votes and in Danger Zone

Prashanth Sambargi

Shamanth

Vishwanath

Chandrakala

Shankar

As per Bigg Boss Kannada 8 voting trends, Shankar Ashwath and Chandrakala are at the bottom of the list. Let's see who will get eliminated tonight. Watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 aka BBK8 on Colors Kannada with Kichcha Sudeep.