BBK8: Vishwa Will Be Back in BB House: Deets Inside

Vishwanathi Haveri is one of the youngest contenders in the ongoing Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. As you are aware, he got eliminated on Sunday as he has bagged least votes compared to other contestants.

According to trusted sources, show makers had planned no elimination in Sunday’s episode, but the host wasn’t well he didn’t show up. If makers skip the elimination part, the show would have become boring to the audience that’s why they eliminated Vishwanathi Haveri from the show. This is the buzz doing the rounds in tele circles.

Now, there are new reports doing the rounds suggesting that Vishwa will be back as a guest in the Bigg Boss house very soon with money in the bank power which gives one remaining contestant to nominate directly into the top 3.

It is said that Vishwa has been instructed to give that power to Vaishnavi as she is believed to have signed a new serial with Colors TV and they seem to have started promoting her through Bigg Boss. It is being said that makers are planning to make Vaishnavi as the winner of the season. It remains to be seen how the makers of the show will decide the winner based on the votes or will they go with their own decision for the benefit of the show. Let’s wait and watch how the show will unfold in coming episodes.