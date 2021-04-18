BBK8: Vishwa Is Eliminated From Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 seventh week Elimination is nothing that happened over the last few weeks. Here comes the twist in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 today's elimination episode. As we told you earlier, chances were high that BBK8 Contestant Vishwa may get evicted from Bigg Boss house in the seventh week as he did not perform well in the bus task. In fact, the housemates even dropped a hint when they said that since he failed to board the bus, Vishwas was out. So it has happened.

Sakshipost was the first to make this Prediction and as always, we have said the right thing about this week's elimination. As per the latest episode, BBK8 contestant Vishwanath Haveri got evicted from the Kannada Bigg Boss house in season 8.

There was a lot of buzz about either Shamanth or Chandrachud being shown the door in the seventh week of Elimination. Shamanth was nominated last week too and was saved due to the self Elimination of Vyjayanthi Adiga who opted out of the show as she couldn't adjust to the house and of course, the most talked-about Bigg Biss contestant this season Chakravarthy Chandrachud. However, the show makers and Colors Kannada have given a shocker to the Bigg Boss viewers by sending Vishwa out of the house as this was least expected.

Now, it remains to be seen who will get nominated for eighth week Elimination.