BBK8 Viewers React To Vyjayanthi Adiga Exit, Allege Kannada Bigg Boss Scripted

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is picking up pace with new twists and turns introduced by the show runners. In the latest episode Super Sunday with Sudeep, we saw Vyjayanthi opting to walk out of the show saying she was unable to adjust to the environment inside the house. It is worth mentioning here that it was only four days ago that Colors Kannada brought in Vyjayanthi Adiga as one of the wild card contestants along with Priyanka Thimmesh. While Priyanka managed to win the hearts of housemates and also make friends with them, Vyjayanthi found it hard to cope with what was happening inside the house. Yet, most contestants take time to adjust. However, it was not to be in Vyjayanthi's case.

So, when Vyjayanthi walked out of the house, it came as a shocker to Kannada Bigg Boss viewers who were hoping she will hang in there longer.

However, who benefitted from it was certainly Shamanth Bro Gowda, the BBK8 contestant who had been nominated for eviction. Buzz had it that he was certainly going to be shown the exit as his performance was anything but satisfactory. In fact, netizens too gunned for him. However, Vyjayanthi's exit ensured Shamanth could stay back in the house for at least another week as Kichcha Sudeep has directly put Shamanth in the danger zone this week.

Meanwhile, BBK8 viewers are upset with the Bigg Boss Kannada show makers and are questioning Colors Kannada and host kichcha Sudeep as to how can they save Shamanth. If Vyjayanthi's exit was certain then the makers could have allowed double elimination, they feel. Also, with the current set of contestants failing to make the show interesting, BBK viewers now want newer contestants in wild card category.

A few viewers are wondering why did Vyjayanthi go through the arduous task of isolating herself for weeks and COVID testing (as a precautionary mandate to enter the house) only to leave in three-four days. Netizens now say that if Vyjayanthi was brought into the glass house for TRP rating then it makes sense but contend that her exit to save Shamanth is taking a bit too far. Their grouse is that the show makers are calling the shots and argue that BBK is scripted then why even ask for votes when they don't value them.

With Shamanth getting another chance, viewers are expecting better performance from him this week. They say that Shamanth's eviction drama was well planned but the execution failed terribly. Let's see what's in store for us this week.