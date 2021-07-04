BBK8 Viewers In Love With Kichcha Sudeep's Costumes

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 resumed two weeks ago after a pandemic break. Viewers never expected the show makers to bring back contestants into the house again when they announced the suspension of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

The popular Kannada TV reality show has picked up pace in terms of keeping the audience engrossed. With unique tasks and controversies created by contestants, the episodes are getting interesting by the day.

We need not tell you that Kichcha Sudeep is also another reason for the show's popularity. Be it his style of hosting the show or the war he carries himself, Kichcha has completed several successful seasons so far. No wonder Colors Kannada wants him back as the host for every new season. However, in the first innings, BBK viewers were not happy with Kichcha Sudeep's costumes. As we all know, the TV channels are very particular about the host's costumes in every language of Bigg Boss. But in the first innings of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Kichcha Sudeep's dressing failed to make an impression according to the viewers themselves.



But now it seems that Colors Kannada has hired a new costume designer for Kichcha Sudeep. Netizens are super impressed with Sudeep's costumes in the second innings and can't stop raving about it.

Kichcha Sudeep looked stunning in Vaaradha Jothe Kichchana Jothe and viewers have fallen in love with his costumes all over again.