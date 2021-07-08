BBK8 Viewers Fed Up Of Prashanth-Chandrachud Fights

It looks like Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are on cloud nine what with Colors Kannada releasing one interesting promo after the other. In a latest promo, we can can see the two contestants branded as 'gossip Kings' of the season by Kannada Bigg Boss viewers, getting into the heated debate again.

BBK viewers are all set to witness the high drama in the episode tonight. It's known that Prashanth S and Chandrachud always gossip about other contestants and now the gossip sessions have changed into fights. Prashanth gives a piece of advice to Vaishnavi and Chandrachud questions him on that. Meanwhile, Prashanth goes back to Vaishnavi for clarification after which Chandrachud loses his cool and shouts at Prashanth S. Chandrachud goes overboard with his anger again and uses a sentence in Kannada which shocks housemates.

Last week, Chandrachud and Prashanth S fought over some task and argued in front of Kichcha Sudeep. But again they patched up and continued their gossips. Netizens say that Prashanth S and Chandrachud don't take their fights seriously, the contestants who go in between them are left to feel like fools.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers seem to be upset with the constant bickerings between these two contestants in the house so much so that they have urged Colors Kannada to eliminate them. A few viewers who have reacted to this promo say that ever since the second innings starts, both Prashanth and Chandrachud are so jobless that they are fighting to kill time.

Let's wait and watch what exactly happens in tonight's episode.