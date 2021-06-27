BBK8 Viewers Condemn Chandrachud's Dirty Words Against Manju and Divya Suresh

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings, which started a few days ago is entertaining the audience a lot more when compared to the first innings. The contestants in the glass house seem to have changed their game strategy and giving tough competition to other contenders.

As we all know from the first innings, Prashanth S and Chandhrachud always lose their temper over small issues. They are known for loose talks.

In the latest BBK promo released by Colors Kannada, Chandrachud loses his cool over Manju P and Divya S's relationship in tonight's weekend episode. When the first innings began, Manju Pavagada and Divya Suresh jokingly played a couple. Chandrachud is seen pointing that out and says that he is against such act. Manju responds saying that everyone in the house is aware that it was a drama.

On the other hand, Divya Suresh breaks down on seeing this outburst. Netizens watching the video have been trolling Chandrachud, claiming that the way he used his words against Manju and Divya Suresh was incorrect. The statements used by Chandrachud are not in good taste. Let us wait and watch the edited complete version of the episode tonight.