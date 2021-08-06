BBK8 Viewers Changed Loyalty From Aravind to Manju: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada host actor Kichcha Sudeep is going to take a long break from the reality show. Yes, what you read is right. As Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is inching closer to a grand finale, which is going to be held on August 7th, 8th of this week.

It would take at least one month for the new season to begin and Sudeep would go on a break after Kannada Bigg Boss 8 grand finale. Speaking about who will win the show, there's a possibility for Aravind or Manju Pavagada to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

For those who tuned in late to the story, Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada's number graph seems to be fluctuating with respect to votes. It is also being said that Manju Pavagada is garnering more votes than Aravind KP.

On the other hand, Divya Suresh who's eliminated in the finale week, is also urging all her fans to vote for Manju. It appears stars are working in Manju Pavagada's favor, as he is racing towards lifting the trophy of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 winner.

We are also a bit surprised as to why Aravind KP is slipping from his his top position in the finale week because he has a huge fan base on social media.

Let's wait and watch as to who will be the real winner in Sunday's episode. Can't wait? Stay tuned.