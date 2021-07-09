BBK8 Viewers Call Chakravarthy Chandrachud A Cunning Fox

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has become the talk of the town on social media. The second innings of Kannada receiving a lot of flak on social media.

Looks like netizens are fed up with Chakravarthy Chandrachud's behavior in the house. A section of the audience are calling Chakravarthy Chandrachud a liar and cunning fox in the house. He is seen bullying Prashanth Sambargi during the tasks. He is back-bitching about Prashanth to other contestants.

Chakravarthy Chandrachud is a close friend of Prashanth in the house, Bigg Boss viewers are disappointed the way Chakravarthy Chandrachud is bringing down his own friend game. They are trolling Chakravarthy heavily on social media.

Netizens are urging the host Sudeep to do justice for Prashanth, as he is playing a fair game. They are also suggesting Sudeep show all the videos of Chakravarthy to the housemates, as he's talking about the contestants behind their back by being good to them. Here are the few tweets which we have managed for you:

