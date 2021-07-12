BBK8: Vaishnavi says Divya Suresh Has Bettered Her Performance in Second Inning

As we all know, the equation between Contestants in the Bigg Boss house always changes. Vaishnavi and Divya Uruduga shared a good bond in the first innings and the second innings, it appeared that they had drifted apart for whatever reasons. It is known that Vaishnavi and Manju P are sharing a sibling bond in the second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Divya Suresh and Vaishnavi seems to have gotten closer these days. Last night's episode proved this. BBK viewers say that Divya Suresh has become Vaishnavi's BFF in the glass house.

Earlier in the first innings, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and Divya U would often be seen hanging out together which is missing in the second innings.

In yesterday's episode Super Sunday With Sudeep, Vaishnavi said that Divya Suresh had bettered her performance in the second innings. In last week's task, there were heated arguments and fights between the contestants leading to clashes and misunderstandings between them.

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has completed its second week and entered into the third week. Sudeep grilled all the contestants in yesterday's episode and gave a reality check to all contestants over their performance. Let us wait and watch if contestants change their game or not. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.