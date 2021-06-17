BBK8: Vaishnavi Not Part of Bigg Boss Kannada Second Innings?

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs in its first innings. As we all know, the show was suspended midway due to the state's pandemic situation. Now, the show runners (Colors Kannada) is planning to resume the show with the same contestants who survived eliminations. Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Shamanth Bro Gowda, and Priyanka Thimmesh are all gearing up to make a re-entry into Bigg Boss Kannada house in what is being dubbed as the second innings.

If the buzz doing the rounds in the circles is to believed, the show could premiere on June 21. We hear that all the contestants are under quarantine right now. Earlier, Colors Kannada released promos of Aravind KP, Prashanth S, Chandrachud, Subbha, and Shamanth packing their bags. But netizens say that Vaishnavi is still not under quarantine and wondering if she will be part of the upcoming show or not considering she's a TV actor and she may have to get back to her serial shoots. A section of the audience predicts that Vaishnavi may not be part of BBK8 second innings.

We all know that even though Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the most popular contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house because of their chemistry, there is no denying the fact that Vaishnavi is one of the strongest contestants left on the show. She is also one of the top contenders to be among the finalists. But given the fact, Vaishnavi is one of the busiest TV actors, she may have okayed a few TV serials which are all set to be pushed into production soon as the Karnataka government gives a go-ahead.