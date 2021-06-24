BBK8: Vaishnavi Has A New Admirer in Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings has been making the headlines ever since the show runners, Colors Kannada announced that they were resuming the suspended show and bringing all the contestants back to the BBK house. Sandalwood actor and Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep launched the second innings of the show on a grand scale on Wednesday night. The marathon episode lasted for hours during which Kichcha sent each contestant back into the Kannada Bigg Boss house one by one after asking them a few questions.

Wasting no time, the Bigg Boss assigned tasks to contestants as soon as they entered the house. Even the promo released by Colors Kannada shows contestants nominating each other for the first week of elimination in the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada. And the nominated contestants are Prashanth S, Chakravarthy C, Raghu, Manju P, Divya S, Nidhi S, and Priyanka Thimmesh. We can see in today's promo that Bigg Boss will assign some funny tasks to contestants. Raghu says that he wants to give a rose to Vaishnavi over which Prashanth S makes a comment. But Raghu retorts saying that even he knows how to raise his voice. In tonight's episode, however, the contestants will have some fun after the tense nomination and captaincy tasks.

