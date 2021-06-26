BBK8: Vaishnavi Gowda Ready To Beat Arvind's Popularity

Kichcha Sudeep's Kannada second innings seem to be ruling the TRP charts. All the 12 contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to grab the audience attention towards them. If you may be recalled that Bigg Boss Kannada contestants went for a short break due to COVID crisis in the state. Show organisers doesn't want to end season 8 without any winner. The show makers have decided to resume the show with the same contestants. In fact, Show makers have given a second chance for the contestants to prove themselves.

The buzz on social media suggests that Vaishnavi Gowda seem to be playing a mind game. A section of the audience are predicting that she might came with some big plan to win the game. Not only Vaishnavi Gowds, everyone are playing the safe game inside of the house. It wouldn't be crime, if we said that they might have also arranged their own PR teams to promote about them extensively.

Before the show was paused, the audience would easily say who are the top contenders in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Most of them would vote for Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. Now, Vaishnavi Gowda seem to be giving stiff competition to Aravind KP. She is enjoying more fan following than Aravind KP, as per the buzz. If this news turns into reality, then Vaishnavi Gowda might surpass Aravind KP popularity in no time. Let's wait and see who will walk out with the winner's trophy, which clearly gives a better picture of their popularity among the audience.