BBK8: Vaishnavi Gowda Pre-Booked Top Five Finalists Spot?

Kannada Bigg Boss contestants Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Uruduga are the most popular contestants in the house. We are damn sure, Vaishnavi Gowda or Divya Uruduga won't step out of the house without being in the top five finalists of this season. Vaishnavi and Divya Uruduga have a huge fan base among the Bigg Boss viewers.

The buzz on social media suggests that Divya Uruduga has to earn her place to be in top five finalists, whereas Vaishnavi Gowda's spot has been pro-booked already, it is learnt.

Apparently, Vaishnavi Gowda might have made it with fan following, because show makers doesn't encourage pre-kind of deals with any contestants. The show makers just go with audience voting, they also finalize the winner based upon public voting.

Talking about the show, Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Uruduga are nominated this week by Bigg Boss. They are not going to leave the house anytime soon. It remains to be seen who will fetch more votes this week, as they both have fandom outside of the show.