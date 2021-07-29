BBK8: Vaishnavi Gowda or Aravind KP, Who Will Win The Secret Task?

Hey BBK viewers, are you waiting for another secret task in Kannada Bigg Boss house? If yes, then you will enjoy the episode to be aired by Colors Kannada tonight. As per a promo released a few minutes back, Bigg Boss has assigned a secret task to Vaishnavi Gowda and Aravind KP. Bigg Boss tells Vaishnavi to steal one thing from each contestant's belongings, failing in which, Bigg Boss would take away her favorite thing.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss asks Shamanth to keep Shamanth away from the telephone booth. Anyway, let's wait and watch if the two contestants will successfully finish the task or not.

In every language of Bigg Boss, there will be secret tasks. The secret task is a fun task, but sometimes it leads to serious fights between the contestants. BBK viewers who have watched the promo can't wait to see what happens in tonight's episode. Who will cmplete the assigned tasks —will it be Aravind KP or Vaishnavi Gowda? Are you ready for the fun episode tonight? Stay tuned.