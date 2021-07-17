BBK8: Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Uruduga Fans Fight Over Their Stardom

Looks like the ongoing version of Bigg Boss Kannada would become the most successful season when compared to the previous episodes. The show was suspended following the pandemic, but the makers were able to continue the show after the lockdown was lifted. Show lovers are pretty happy with the second innings, as also the contestants since they got a second chance to prove themselves.

Talking about the strong contestants in the house, Vaishnavi and Divya Uruduga are the popular and strong contestants in the house. And when it comes to their fandom, it is at a totally different level. Fans are willing to go to any length to prove why they are the deserving contestants in the house.

Now, all is not well between Vaishnavi and Divya Uruduga fan groups. Fans of the two contestants are trolling each other's idols badly on social media.

The reason is colors Kannada unleashed a new promo featuring Vaishnavi Gowd which has disappointed Arivya fans to a great extent. Vaishnavi fans are saying it’s great to see our queen smile in the promo. Vaishnavi fans are also of the view that it’s better to watch their favorite contestant smile than hear Divya Uruduga singing. There's a huge fan war happening on social media.