BBK8: Vaishnavi Fans Have Given up on Her?

Hey BBK viewers, there are four more days to go for the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. So hurry up and vote for your favorite contestant on Voot. It is known that Divya Suresh will be evicted in tonight's episode. The top five contestants left in the house are Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi. On the social media platforms, except Vaishnavi fans, we can see all the contestants' fans trending their favorite's name and requesting the BBK viewers to vote for them.

Vaishnavi has a huge fan following, but now we are wondering why they are not trending her at the time of the finale. Earlier in the first innings, her fans worked overtime and brought her to the final round. But now it seems that Vaishnavi fans have given up. On the other hand, Divya U is overtaking Vaishnavi. Anyway, Vaishnavi is in fourth place. It won't be wrong to say that if Vaishnavi fans come back with the same energy, for sure, Vaishnavi will be the runner-up of the show. Let us wait and watch if her fans have any other plans to make her the winner or runner-up.